Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.11) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.32) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 82.50 ($1.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,675 ($47.79). 1,489,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,238. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,668.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,703.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a market cap of £85.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($47.66) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,191,482.44). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

