Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $190.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

