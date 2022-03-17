Diamond Market Cap Hits $6.60 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $12,075.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,671,307 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

