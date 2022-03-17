DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DDCCF stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

