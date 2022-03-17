DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of DDCCF stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.
DIC Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.