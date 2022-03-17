DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Up 41.7%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 41.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.59 and last traded at 2.55. Approximately 4,693,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,886,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.02 and its 200-day moving average is 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31. The company had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in DiDi Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiDi Global by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

