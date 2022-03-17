Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.37. Digi International shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 98,292 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.