Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.22. 965,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,772. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

