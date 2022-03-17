DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 27.4% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $348.44 million and $1.79 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00772102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

