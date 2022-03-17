DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $126 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.19 million.DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.710 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of DOCN traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 2,375,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

