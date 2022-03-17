DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 2,375,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.18. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 98,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.