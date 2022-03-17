DigixDAO Price Hits $176.57 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 85.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and $17.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $176.57 or 0.00435769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00212285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00035066 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 75,913 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

