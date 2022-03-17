Dimecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00093033 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

