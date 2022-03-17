Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $50,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 159,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 978,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 200,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 794,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

