Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.