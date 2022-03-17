disBalancer (DDOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $214,658.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.05 or 0.06837859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,503.06 or 0.99837385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040205 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,033,143 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.