Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Discovery stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

