Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.28

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 33.01 ($0.43). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 56,922 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.28.

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

