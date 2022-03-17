DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.46. 1,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.27 million, a P/E ratio of -154.17, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

