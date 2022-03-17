Dock Price Reaches $0.0339 (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and $3.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00216135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 747,675,505 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.