DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.63, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

