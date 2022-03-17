Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.41 billion and $416.69 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00268828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

