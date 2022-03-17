DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $289,964.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.05 or 0.06837859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,503.06 or 0.99837385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040205 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,043,269,442 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

