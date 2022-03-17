Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56. Dogness has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

