Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.61.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.49. 2,584,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar General by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

