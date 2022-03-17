Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.