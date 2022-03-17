Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.49. 2,584,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,005. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dollar General by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

