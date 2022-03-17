Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.13

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.13 and traded as low as C$10.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.07. The stock has a market cap of C$325.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.13.

Dorel Industries Company Profile (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

