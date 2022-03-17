Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Stock Price Up 9.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. Approximately 8,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 587,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.51.

Specifically, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050 in the last three months.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,410,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

