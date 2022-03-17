Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 4,821 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,551,976.99.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$1.34 on Thursday, reaching C$61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 437,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,721. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

