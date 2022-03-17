DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 8,389,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,325. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.
DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
