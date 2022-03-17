DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 8,389,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,325. The firm has a market cap of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DouYu International by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.