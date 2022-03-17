DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $2.40. The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.08. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 77,834 shares traded.

DOYU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $661.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

