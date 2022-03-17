DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 7.3% This Week

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $33,752.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,878.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.54 or 0.00725407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00190834 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00023939 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

