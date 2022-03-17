Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 380,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,219,198 shares.The stock last traded at $21.68 and had previously closed at $21.70.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Dropbox by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

