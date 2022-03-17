DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.17

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.59) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.65) to GBX 570 ($7.41) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

