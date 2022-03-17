DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $128.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus upped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

