Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUKE. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 40.25 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.57. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

