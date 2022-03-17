Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 10%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.72. Approximately 40,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,088,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,098,125 shares of company stock valued at $261,943,990.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,865,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

