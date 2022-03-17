Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 22.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

