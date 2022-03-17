DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.46. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 5,144 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.
DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.