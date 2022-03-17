e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.10 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.80 million and $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,292 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,116 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

