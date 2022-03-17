E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.60 ($14.95) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

E.On stock opened at €10.76 ($11.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.38. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

