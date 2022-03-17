Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 743,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 51.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 179,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 61,097 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE ETJ opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.