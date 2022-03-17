Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

