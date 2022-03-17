Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0257 (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $3.15 million and $9.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00035245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00105239 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.