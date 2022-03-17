Edgeware Reaches Market Cap of $18.81 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $532,798.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,746,245,697 coins and its circulating supply is 6,025,579,745 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

