Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

