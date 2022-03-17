Effect.AI Reaches One Day Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00197138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00391806 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00055665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

