EFFORCE (WOZX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million

EFFORCE (WOZX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

