Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

ELAN stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 2,476,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,198. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

