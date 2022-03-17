Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,198. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

